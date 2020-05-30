CNA Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,939,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,653,000 after purchasing an additional 939,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,242,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 698,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 334,852 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,994,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 397,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 178,767 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 436,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,310. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.23. ASGN Inc has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. ASGN’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,483.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $27,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,152.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,197 shares of company stock valued at $119,683. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

