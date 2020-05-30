CNA Financial Corp Sells 12,899 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the period. Avnet accounts for approximately 0.5% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. CNA Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Avnet worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,996,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,859 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,033,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,418,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,582,000 after purchasing an additional 980,434 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,715,000 after purchasing an additional 903,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,558. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

In other news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

