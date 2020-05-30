CNA Financial Corp Sells 15,117 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,117 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Ryder System worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

R traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. 968,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,003. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on R. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $75,000.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $49,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

