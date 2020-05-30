CNA Financial Corp Sells 240,000 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

CNA Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. 113,805,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,697,612. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

