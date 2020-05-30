CNA Financial Corp Sells 2,868 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

CNA Financial Corp reduced its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter worth $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,604,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,537. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -693.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.