CNA Financial Corp Sells 32,178 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 43.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,178 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Terex were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Terex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Terex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Terex by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Terex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Terex stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. 995,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty purchased 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $50,712.48. Also, VP Amy George purchased 2,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,192.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,609 shares of company stock worth $598,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

