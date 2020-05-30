CNA Financial Corp Takes $408,000 Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wix.Com by 652.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wix.Com by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wix.Com by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $14.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,284. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -120.18 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $222.75.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James raised Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

