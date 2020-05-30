CNA Financial Corp Takes $532,000 Position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,354 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 300,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,764. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,436.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.