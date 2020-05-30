CNA Financial Corp Takes $581,000 Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $94.04. 1,287,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,638. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

