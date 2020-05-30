CNA Financial Corp Takes $601,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Julie Atkinson bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.64 per share, with a total value of $150,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $395,875.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.88. 607,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.