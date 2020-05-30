CNA Financial Corp Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in DexCom by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in DexCom by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,377 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.77.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.10, for a total transaction of $100,672.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,021 shares of company stock worth $25,834,471 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $16.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,674. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.69 and a 200 day moving average of $266.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.93 and a beta of 0.74. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.83 and a 1-year high of $428.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.