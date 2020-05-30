Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lifted by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 549.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 753.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,891,000 after buying an additional 4,805,893 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,923,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,095,000 after buying an additional 3,241,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.68. 49,108,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,582,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.56. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

