Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Coca-Cola have declined in the past three months, even though it continued with its earnings beat streak for the second straight quarter in first-quarter 2020. Despite a beat, its top line declined in the first quarter as gains from a strong start to 2020 were offset by disruptions in the latter half of the quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic. It witnessed a decline in unit case volume, while price/mix and concentrate sales remained flat. The company expects the pandemic to significantly hurt second-quarter results. Also, adverse currency impacts are likely to persist. However, innovation and investment in core categories and brands have been the key focus areas, which led to the expansion of retail value share. It is gaining from the effective execution of strategies to evolve as a consumer-centric total beverage company.”

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.59.

KO traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 49,108,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,582,992. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after buying an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,191,000 after buying an additional 1,186,959 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

