Cohbar (NYSE:CWBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Brookline Capital Management

Cohbar (NYSE:CWBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CWBR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. 238,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Cohbar (NYSE:CWBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

