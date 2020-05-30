Coherent’s (COHR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.86.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of Coherent stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.21. 283,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,156. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.13. Coherent has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.64 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 129,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Coherent by 19.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 219,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,316,000 after buying an additional 35,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.