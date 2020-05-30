Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ:COLL traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.05. 587,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,315. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $173,121.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 105,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,980.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $416,464.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,677 shares of company stock valued at $689,838. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 121,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

