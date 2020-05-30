Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.55.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.06. 373,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $109.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,008,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,309,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,379 shares of company stock worth $3,292,347. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.