Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is CNA Financial Corp’s 4th Largest Position

CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 47.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 4.3% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.60. 20,233,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,463,724. The firm has a market cap of $180.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.