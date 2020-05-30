Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.73. 496,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

