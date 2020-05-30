CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.21, a P/E/G ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.76. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.