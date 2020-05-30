Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPSS. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,539. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.85. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.36 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

