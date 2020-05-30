Content Neutrality Network Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, UEX, DDEX and CoinEx. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $123,384.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.27 or 0.02034197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00181902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 65.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00025607 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HADAX, IDEX, CoinEx, DDEX, UEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

