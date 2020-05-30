Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTTAY. Pareto Securities raised shares of Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Continental alerts:

CTTAY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 350,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,287. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. Continental has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.