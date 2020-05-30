ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTRA. Benchmark initiated coverage on ConturaEnergyInc . in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on ConturaEnergyInc . from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

ConturaEnergyInc . stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. 498,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,426. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $55.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.28. The business had revenue of $470.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 367,952 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 825,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 2,670.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 409,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 394,251 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 393,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 99,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConturaEnergyInc . (CTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.