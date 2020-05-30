Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CVE:CLH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.70. Coral Gold Resources shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 3,079 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.49. The company has a market cap of $32.91 million and a PE ratio of -64.55.

About Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH)

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada and California. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

