CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Get CorMedix alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 145,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,355. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 10,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,975.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $55,760.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.