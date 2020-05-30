Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.46.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $308.47. 4,927,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

