Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.46.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,927,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,143. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.