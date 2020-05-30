Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $328.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.46.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.47. 4,927,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,143. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.