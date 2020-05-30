Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €34.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.35 ($42.27).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV stock traded down €1.72 ($2.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €33.29 ($38.71). 3,214,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 1 year high of €48.18 ($56.02). The company’s 50 day moving average is €30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 15.48.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.