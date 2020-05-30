Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,760 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,516 shares during the period. Credicorp accounts for 2.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.63% of Credicorp worth $72,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its stake in Credicorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 48,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Credicorp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,027,000 after buying an additional 55,646 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,389,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Credicorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.82. The company had a trading volume of 808,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,589. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $240.88.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $8.4998 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

