Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.85. 5,878,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,595. The firm has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $309.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

