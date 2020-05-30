Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€7.80” Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Credit Suisse Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENEL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays set a €6.90 ($8.02) price objective on Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €7.57 ($8.80).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

