Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPG. TD Securities reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.40. 3,694,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $772.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.70.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 108.19%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.04 million. Research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

