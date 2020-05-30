Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.44.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

CEQP stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,420. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.95). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $727.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 975,034 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 733,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,201,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,019,000 after acquiring an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,810,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,802,000 after acquiring an additional 597,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

