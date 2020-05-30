Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.49

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.49 and traded as low as $12.69. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 317,436 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on CRR.UN shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.29.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.94, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.68%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton bought 6,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,199.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,030 shares in the company, valued at C$253,603.96.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.