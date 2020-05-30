Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings’ first-quarter 2020 earnings and sales beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. It has revoked the current-year guidance due to the uncertain impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Transit Packaging segment will be impacted by the weak global manufacturing activity while lower volumes in European food markets remain a concern. Further, the European segment’s results will bear the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak. Going forward, the company will benefit from rising global beverage can demand as consumers are favoring cans over other formats. It remains poised to capitalize on this trend through capacity additions to existing plants, and building new plants in existing markets and strategic acquisitions.The company’s focus on disciplined pricing and cost control will also aid results.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.43. 1,310,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,245. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.48. Crown has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crown by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,748,000 after acquiring an additional 935,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,842,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,102,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,204,000 after buying an additional 204,163 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Crown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,767,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,810,000 after buying an additional 23,547 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,486,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,357,000 after buying an additional 656,156 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

