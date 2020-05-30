CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCLP. ValuEngine raised CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut CSI Compressco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut CSI Compressco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of CCLP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 388,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 31.46% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

