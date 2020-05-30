CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVBF. Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,882. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.71.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in CVB Financial by 98.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 44,198 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $6,981,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $17,960,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

