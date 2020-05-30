CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after buying an additional 9,674,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after buying an additional 2,507,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,977,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

