Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Price Target Cut to GBX 860 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DMGT. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 757 ($9.96) to GBX 708 ($9.31) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 632 ($8.31) to GBX 547 ($7.20) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 744.11 ($9.79).

Shares of LON:DMGT traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 716 ($9.42). The stock had a trading volume of 293,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,086. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 960 ($12.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 717.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 767.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

