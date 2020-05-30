Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s (DMTGF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Daily Mail and General Trust P L C alerts:

DMTGF traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $9.18. 22,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.