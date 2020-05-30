Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s (DMTGF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:DMTGF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.18. 22,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

