Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s (DMTGF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DMTGF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

DMTGF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09.

