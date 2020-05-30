Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Danaher by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $166.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,328,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $170.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.02. The company has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Wolfe Research cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.