Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.35

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.35 and traded as high as $52.50. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $50.29, with a volume of 121,500 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $698.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.96. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $168.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

