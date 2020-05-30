Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Reduced by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.98.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,165. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.82. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

