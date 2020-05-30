Denarius Price Down 11% Over Last Week (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $1,188.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,337,297 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

