Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DENN. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.64.

DENN stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 1,395,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.39. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 22.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Denny’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,846,000 after buying an additional 819,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after buying an additional 553,094 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 203,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Denny’s by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 273,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 149,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

