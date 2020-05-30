Desjardins Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fiore Gold (CVE:F)

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fiore Gold (CVE:F) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

F traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.05. 204,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,956. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 million and a PE ratio of 52.50. Fiore Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87.

Get Fiore Gold alerts:

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fiore Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.